Plans to resume mining in Kilkenny face setback

A State agency responsible for rivers and lakes has thrown a spanner into the works of a plan to recommence mining in Kilkenny at Galmoy.



Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against the Kilkenny County Council granting of permission to Shanoon Resources to start mining in County Kilkenny.

The agency’s appeal centres on the environmental impact of mining on surface water.

It holds the local authority in Kilkenny responsible for not scrutinising the impact sufficiently.

“There have been multiple failures by the planning authority in their consideration of this application and that permission should be overturned pending satisfactory resolution of the concerns documented,” states the appeal.

The applicants claim 190 jobs could be created if zinc and lead mining recommences underground between Kilkenny and Laois.

Shanoon also has an application pending with Laois County Council which is due to reach a decision shortly.

The mine closed in 2014 but the applicants believe there is reserves remaining to justify reopening.

Up to 310,000 tonnes of ore would be mined annually under the plan to recommence.

ORIGINAL APPLICATION



Proposed works at the site in the original application included an access portal, declines, ventilation shafts and extensions to existing underground workings.

The refurbishment of a number of existing mine related surface structures, dewatering wells, and buildings including the ‘Goul’ pumphouse were also envisaged in the application.

There were also plans for a fire and fresh water pumphouse, mine change house, security hut, weighbridge, transformers, sub-stations and switch-rooms, stormwater pond and conditioning pond, rock storage area for the storage of soil, overburden and rock from the mine workings and the ore storage structure (teepee) as part of the ore crushing plant.

The provision of two new wells and associated ancillary pumping infrastructures for the supply of supplementary water to the Galmoy-Rathdowney public water supply (GRPWS) were also sought in the plans.