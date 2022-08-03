Kilkenny's Cliodhna Manning named on strong Irish team for European Athletics Championship

Cliodhna Manning will be back on the international stage when Ireland go for glory at the European Athletics Championships.

The Kilkenny City Harriers, who was part of the Irish team at the Tokyo Olympics, is part of a 35-strong team heading to Munich later this month.

Manning has been selected for the 4x400m relay, where she will team up with Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley and Rosin Harrison.

The KCH star impressed at the Irish Life Health National Senior Track and Field Championships in June, finishing third in the 400m at Morton Stadium behind Becker and Manning. It was a welcome return to form for Manning, who has bounced back from a difficult winter which hampered her training.

She was also in superb form at the Flanders Cup in Belgium in July, where she finished second in the 400m. Her time of 52.60 was the second time she improved her personal best in a matter of weeks, having knocked .12 of a second off her best at the Cork City Sports event.

Previous European championship medal winners Thomas Barr (Ferrybank AC), Ciara Mageean (City of Lisburn AC), and Mark English (Finn Valley AC) will spearhead the Irish contingent alongside world indoor finalist Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC).

Four-time Olympian Fionnuala McCormack (Kilcoole AC) heads up a strong women’s marathon team (all previously selected) which also includes Aoife Cooke (Eagle AC) and Ann Marie McGlynn (Letterkenny AC).

McCormack will be joined in Munich by fellow Tokyo Olympians Andrew Coscoran (Star of the Sea AC), Sarah Healy (UCD AC), Louise Shanahan (Leevale AC), Marcus Lawler (Clonliffe Harriers), David Kenny (Farranfore Maine Valley AC), Brendan Boyce (Finn Valley AC), Chris O'Donnell (North Sligo AC), Eilish Flanagan (Finn Valley AC), Leon Reid (Menapians AC), Michelle Finn (Leevale AC), and Alex Wright (Leevale AC).

The team also includes an excellent blend of developing athletes including Kate O'Connor (Dundalk St. Gerards AC), and the recent record-breaking UCD pair of Darragh McElhinney and Israel Olatunde.

Speaking at today’s team announcement, Athletics Ireland Director of High Performance, Paul McNamara said:

“ With 31 individual athletes selected this is the largest cohort we have ever sent to a major championship, despite the higher qualification standards than any previous edition of this championships, and with 25 athletes inside the A standard. This team includes multiple athletes, both seasoned campaigners and rising stars, that are primed to make an impact, demonstrating both enhanced depth and breadth in our athlete cohort. It’s been a busy season with World Championships and Commonwealth Games for many of this squad, but the European Championships has been the primary focus for 2022”.