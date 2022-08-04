Search

04 Aug 2022

Her Outdoors initiative encourages women to get active outdoors

Second year of Sport Ireland and Mountaineering Ireland programme hosts physical activity events in Kilkenny

Rock Climbing poster KRSP

HER Outdoors Week will host a series of physical activity events in Kilkenny for women

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

04 Aug 2022 11:33 PM

HER Outdoors Week which takes place from August 8-14, 2022 is an initiative from Sport Ireland which aims to celebrate and encourage more females to get out and enjoy the benefits of the outdoors while bringing visibility to opportunities for females to enjoy physical activity in the fresh air. The first ever HER Outdoors Week held in August 2021, was a huge success and the second year of the initiative hopes to be equally well supported. With over 250 events taking place nationwide and nearly 5,000 females active across 7 days, Sport Ireland are hoping for a successful 2022 campaign.


Mountaineering Ireland (the representative body for hillwalkers and climbers in Ireland) and the Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership (KRSP) are offering women of all levels the opportunity to take part in hillwalking and climbing-based activities for HER Outdoors Week August 8-14, across Ireland.

This is a great opportunity for interested women looking to try something new in the outdoors, to link in with peers and qualified instructors in the area, develop their skills and build confidence. Each day will be run by a qualified instructor, who will be on hand to assist and provide participants with key skills to stay safe on the hills through courses such as navigation and the mountain environment. 

 

Dates and venues in Co. Kilkenny include:

Tuesday August 9

Rock Climbing Taster sessions

Ballykeefe Quarry

Teens (12-17). 1pm to 4pm

Adults (17+). 5pm to 8pm

 

Saturday August 13

She Summits

Brandon Hill. 10am to 4pm
Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/BjQYcky83awZW2Ft8

 

Saturday August 20

She Summits
Mount Leinster. 10am to 4pm

Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/oy4316ghiNuXAmit6

Register for these events at: https://www.eventbrite.ie/o/krsp-kilkenny-recreation-amp-sports-partnership-15817211827

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media