REMINDER: Homecoming details for All-Ireland camogie champions Kilkenny

A file photo from the 2017 homecoming
Kilkenny’s victorious senior camogie team will be feted at a special homecoming later today, Monday, August 8.
Kilkenny County Council will be hosting a Civic Reception at Kilkenny Courthouse.
There will be a replay of the match against Cork on a big screen, and lots of live entertainment will get underway from 5.30pm.
The team will depart Langton's on John Street on an open-top bus at 6.30pm.
They are expected to arrive at the courthouse at approximately 7pm.
