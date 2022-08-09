Check out these National Heritage Week events in Kilkenny

A river safari along the banks of the Barrow; a BioBlitz at Castlecomer; and guided genealogy workshop at Loughboy Library.

This is just a flavour of the wide-ranging events taking place across Kilkenny that will allow people to get hands-on with heritage as part of National Heritage Week 2022, which kicks off this Saturday, August 13 and runs until Sunday, August 21.

In-person event and digital project organisers have responded with enthusiasm to this year’s theme of sustainability and biodiversity, creating opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds from across Kilkenny to learn more about the county’s built, cultural and natural heritage, helping to ensure its preservation and protection into the future.

The Heritage Council is calling on heritage newcomers, enthusiasts and experts alike to consider how they might encourage and promote sustainability in their own lives during National Heritage Week and beyond.

The Heritage Council is encouraging people to visit www.heritageweek.ie to see what events are taking place in their locality or across the country.

Some local highlights from this year's National Heritage Week programme include:

Barrow River Safari with Eanna Ni Lamhna: Join wildlife expert Eanna Ni Lamhna for a river safari along the banks of the Barrow at Graiguenamanagh and learn about the flora and fauna that call this area home.

- BioBlitz Castlecomer 2022: Enjoy a day of kid friend bio activities, including butterfly, bird and bat walks plus craft demonstrations.

-Genealogy Workshops: A guide session into researching your family tree for both beginners and the more experienced, using freely available sources online.

Chief Executive of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan said:

“This year, National Heritage Week looks to the past to create a better future. The theme of sustainable heritage and biodiversity encourages us all to reflect on how our history and heritage can play a part in protecting our planet.

“Whether it’s learning a new skill like embroidery, blacksmithing or pottery making; better understanding how to prevent biodiversity loss in our own back gardens or country lanes; or gaining fresh insight into the history of our art, music or the Irish language and sharing this knowledge among friends and family, there are endless ways to get involved.”

Meanwhile libraries across the city and county are gearing up for National Heritage Week with a number of free events.

The Library’ Programme focuses on the areas of Built and Cultural Heritage and includes a talk by Larry Scallan on local activist Tom Treacy, Kilkenny’s Forgotten Commander at Loughboy library while Ian Kenneally will give a talk on the Civil War as seen in Newspapers in the Common Thread at the City Library.

A launch of a new book on ‘James Hoban: Designer & Builder of the White House’ by Stewart D. McLaurin will also take place in Callan Parish Hall.

For a full line up of events check out www.heritageweek.ie