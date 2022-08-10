Bas Jan play Cleere's Theatre on Saturday August 13

Since their first album, Yes I Jan, was released in 2018, London-based ensemble Bas Jan have been critically acclaimed for their idiosyncratic, playful art-pop.

Led by vocalist, harpist, bassist, keyboard player and Jarvis Cocker-collaborator Serafina Steer, Bas Jan write deliciously off-kilter songs about everything from politics to polygamy, packed with wry lyrics and leavened by Steer’s elastic vocals.

Bas Jan were co-founded in 2015 by songwriter, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Serafina Steer. The band features Emma Smith (Jarv Is, Meilyr Jones, Seamus Fogarty and founder member of the Elysian Quartet) on violin, bass and electronics, Rachel Horwood (Trash Kit, Bamboo, Jenny Moore’s Mystic Business) on drums and Charlie Stock on electric violin. The band is often compared to post-punk legends the Slits and the Raincoats, and Cleere's Theatre is the perfect venue to catch their unique take on pop this Saturday, August 13.

Baby U Know, the band's second album was released in January 2022.

Lead singer Serafina says of the record: “Baby U Know marks a consolidation of Bas Jan as a four piece, It was recorded at Cafe OTO in London over three days and then finished with Capitol K at the Total Refreshment Centre in London in September 2020. Getting the Arts Council Funding and making the album represented a coming together out of the solitudes of 2020, carving out the possibility of a future for the band at a time when Brexit and everything cast all those things very much into doubt or, at best, made them a very low priority. The time constraints of having to finish the record before one of the band entered third trimester of pregnancy, and with a winter lockdown pending, probably added a rawness to these recordings. It’s kind of a pragmatically hopeful record.”



Bas Jam play Cleere's Theatre on Saturday, August 13 at 9.30pm. Tickets are available from: https://www.kilkennyarts.ie/programme/book/bas-jan/66201