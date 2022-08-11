Mass on the green as Kilkenny's St Fiacre's Place to mark 70th anniversary

File picture
To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the opening of the houses in St Fiacre's Place, a Mass of thanksgiving will be celebrated on Sunday, August 21 at 4pm on the green in St Fiacre's Place.
All former residents of St Fiacre's Place are invited to come along as the community remembers old neighbours, new neighbours and those who have died from the area.
"It's important to remember all our neighbours living and dead who through the years formed our community and to welcome those who have come into the area," said Fr Willie Purcell, a native of St Fiacre's Place, who will celebrate the Mass assisted by Fr Roderick Whearty.
"We look back with gratitude, we live in the present with the support of family, neighbours and friends and we look to the future with hope."
All are invited to attend the Mass.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.