13 Aug 2022

Kilkenny stars' teams confirmed for celebrity Hurling for Cancer Research game

KILKENNY

JJ Delaney

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

13 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The teams have been named for the upcoming annnual Hurling For Cancer Research fundraiser in aid of the Irish Cancer Society this Tuesday, August 16. Throw-in is at 6pm.
 
A galaxy of sports stars including Ireland’s top hurlers and racing stars will line-out in St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, Kildare, for a must-see battle between Davy Russell’s Best and Jim Bolger’s Stars.
 
Final panels have now been announced for the two teams, which include representatives from both of this year’s All Ireland Senior Hurling and Camogie champions alongside some of the greatest hurlers in the modern era.

Stars such as Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Rachael Blackmore, Boys in Green hero Paul McGrath, Dancing With The Stars hero Nina Carberry, RTÉ personalities Miriam O’Callaghan,  Anne Doyle and Ted Walsh along with newly appointed Meath Senior Football Manager Colm O’Rourke will help to lead the umpiring and officiating for the most unique hurling match of the year.


 
GAA legends Michael Duignan and Ger Canning will provide match commentary. 

Organised by legendary racehorse trainer Jim Bolger and dual Aintree Grand National winning jockey Davy Russell, Hurling for Cancer Research has raised over €1.1m for the Society’s vital cancer research projects since it began in 2012. 

Tickets costing €10 for adults and €15 for families are available on the gate and from www.HurlingForCancer.ie.

