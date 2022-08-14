A Strange Beauty comes to the Set Theatre, Kilkenny

Linda Buckley debuts new work at the Set Theatre on closing night of Kilkenny Arts Festival
Linda Buckley ‘one of the leading figures in the thriving Irish new music scene’ (Tempo) will be performing the premiere of her new work Undersong at Set Theatre tonight, Sunday August 14.
Equally at home writing for orchestras, scoring films or collaborating with artists, dancers and writers, she melds her classical training with post-punk, folk and electronica, creating music that’s raw, emotive and bold.
Buckley has long been inspired by the points of contact between early and new music and this concert presents the fruits of that exploration, including the world premiere of Undersong, co-commissioned by Crash Ensemble and Kilkenny Arts Festival, alongside re-imaginings of the music of iconic medieval composer, Hildegard von Bingen.
BBC Music Magazine said of her latest release: "Buckley's music traverses a fault line between discomfort and great beauty. The works on this album are captivating; I couldn't tear myself away."
Performed in the Set Theatre, A Strange Beauty offers an enthralling night exploring the sound world of a great Irish composer and marks a fitting end to an extremely diverse and successful festival this year.
Tickets available from: https://www.kilkennyarts.ie/programme/a-strange-beauty#book
Concert credits
The Hildegard Project
Linda Buckley electronics, voice & flute
Fiona Kelleher voice
Created by Linda and Irene Buckley
with Fiona Kelleher
Undersong by Linda Buckley
Liam Byrne viola da gamba
Crash Ensemble
Larissa O’Grady violin
Maria Ryan viola
Kate Ellis cello
Caimin Gilmore electric bass
Brian Bolger electric guitar
Brian Dungan percussion
Visuals by Laura Sheeran
