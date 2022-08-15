Search

15 Aug 2022

Over €300,000 for eight community projects in Kilkenny

Over €300,000 for eight community projects in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Mary Cody

15 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Deputy John McGuinness has this morning confirmed that Kilkenny will be awarded a total of €325,521 in funding for community projects.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced the funding as part of a €7.4 million allocation in funding to support 175 community projects nationwide.

Sports Clubs, Schools and Community Groups will receive grants of up to €50,000 to develop a wide and diverse range of community facilities in rural areas with successful projects including Outdoor Cinemas, Astro-Turfs, Sensory Gardens, Hurling Walls, Basketball Courts, Walkways, Public Toilets, Community Gyms, Renovations to old Handball Alleys and much more.

The funding is being provided as part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s ambitious policy for rural development.

Welcoming the news, Deputy John McGuinness said, “this funding will see eight projects in County Kilkenny receive funding including €50,000 for Skeoughvosteen Community Centre and GAA Club, for the extension of existing building to provide outdoor public and wheelchair accessible public toilets. There is €50,000 for an astro turf upgrade at St. Martins GAA Club, €50,000 for Windgap Community Development for parking facilities to be provided and so on.

Other Kilkenny projects to receive funding include: Listerlin Public Lighting (€21,375), Muckalee Community Centre Ltd (€26,993), Kilmoganny GAA Club (€40,663), Naomh Aodhan Handball (€45,550) and Galmoy Community Hall (€42,000). 

“It's very positive news as it will see these projects progress and build upon the great successes they have already had. I’m delighted to welcome the news and see the support continue for these groups,” he said.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media