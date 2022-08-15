Search

15 Aug 2022

Michael Collins commemoration to take place at Kilkenny Castle this weekend

Jim Dwyer, Kieran Deveray, Dan Breen, Mayor David Fitzgerald and Ger Cody PICTURE: Vicky Comerford

Reporter:

Mary Cody

15 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

The Kilkenny Historical Re-enactment Group will commemorate the 100th anniversary marking the death of Michael Collins on August 21 at 4:30 pm in Kilkenny Castle Park.

The commemoration is held on the nearest Sunday to the day in 1922, when Collins was killed in an ambush by the Anti-Treaty IRA at Béal na Bláth as he returned from a tour of Free State garrisons in West Cork during the Civil War. Locals are invited to join public representatives and the Kilkenny Historical Re-enactment group at for the special ceremony.

The event was proposed by Mayor of Kilkenny, Cllr David FitzGerald last month at a meeting of Kilkenny County Council.

‘“In commemorating the death of Michael Collins, we honour his extraordinary role in securing independence and the foundation of the Irish State. All are invited to this free public event, unanimously supported by the members of Kilkenny County Council, which marks the 100th anniversary of his untimely death and acknowledges his contribution in the struggle for independence and self-determination. With the unique re-telling of the story of Michael Collins demise, the Kilkenny Historical re-enactment group provide a special recreation of the moment Ireland lost one of our nation’s greatest leaders.’’

The commemoration is held in association with the Kilkenny County Council, OPW and Minister Patrick O’ Donovan TD and will take place at the Hill in Kilkenny Castle Park on August 21 at 4.30pm.

