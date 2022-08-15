ALERT: Busy Kilkenny city road to close for two consecutive evenings

File Photo
Rose Inn Street in Kilkenny City will be closed to traffic from 7pm to 12 midnight on Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16.
The reason for the closure is to enable emergency repairs work to be carried out by Irish Water.
The alternative route is via Bateman Quay, Parliament Street, Irishtown, Dean Street, Dominic Street, Stephen Street, Old Callan Road, College Road, Ormonde Road and Patrick Street.
Alternatively, vehicles can take the R712 Old Dublin Road from Upper John Street to the Old Dublin Road Roundabout, take the N10 Ring Road to the Bennettsbridge Ring Road Roundabout and take the R700 Bennettsbridge Road to the Castle Road.
