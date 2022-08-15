Search

15 Aug 2022

Public warned of risk of Weil’s Disease following heavy rainfall - Kilkenny Live

Public warned of risk of Weil’s Disease following heavy rainfall

Infected urine or contaminated water can be found in sewers, ditches, ponds, canals and slow-flowing rivers and riverbanks

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Aug 2022 11:33 PM

 Leptospirosis or Weil's Disease is an infection frequently found both in domestic and wild animals, and can spread to humans through contact with rat or dog urine or foetal fluids from cattle.

Infected urine or contaminated water can be found in sewers, ditches, ponds, canals and slow-flowing rivers and riverbanks. 

Dr. Graham Fry, Founder of the Tropical Medical Bureau, says the risk of Leptospirosis in Ireland is high over the next few days due to the severe rainfall, following the country’s heat wave.

Telecommunications structure planned near Kilkenny village

According to Dr. Fry:

“Leptospirosis can be spread to humans through freshwater exposure, rivers and lakes, in Ireland. This is frequently associated with heavy rains after a prolonged dry spell where the water washes infected urine into the rivers and lakes where humans then go swimming.”

If a person comes into contact with infected urine, the bacteria which causes Leptospirosis can get into the body through cuts and scratches and through the lining of the mouth, throat and eyes. 

Symptoms of Leptospirosis

Flu-like symptoms are common in people with Leptospirosis, including persistent and severe headaches, muscle pains and chills.

In some cases, infected individuals can develop meningitis. In rare cases the disease can develop into the severe form known as Weil's Disease, which can cause liver and kidney failure. This can be fatal in a small number of cases.

Individuals should be aware of the current risk of Leptospirosis following Ireland’s heat wave and subsequent heavy rainfall. Persons that experience a flu-like illness within a three-week period after engaging in a water-based activity should contact your GP and explain concerns and possible freshwater exposure.

Any high fever and more serious symptoms within a two or three-week period may necessitate a very urgent trip to casualty as this can be an absolute life-threatening condition.

Vandalism at popular recreation area in Kilkenny

Community group says they are disappointed at thoughtless acts of vandalism

How to Reduce Risk of Leptospirosis

To reduce the risk of contracting Leptospirosis, people are advised to avoid swimming in water which is obviously polluted. Dr. Fry continues “If individuals are going swimming or taking part in water activities in the coming few days, ensure any cuts or abrasions are covered with a waterproof dressing while swimming or canoeing and to shower thoroughly following water activities”

Individuals should ensure any cuts acquired during swimming, fishing or other near-water activities are cleaned and first aid is applied as soon as possible.

Leptospirosis is especially common in tropical regions around the world. However, Ireland does report outbreaks of Leptospirosis, with approximately 20 cases on average per year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media