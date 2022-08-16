Search

16 Aug 2022

Supports available to householders after severe flooding in New Ross

Kilkenny People

16 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Following yesterday's severe flooding in New Ross, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has said her Department will support affected householders.

Officials from the Department’s Community Welfare Service are engaging with Wexford County Council and other agencies in response to the recent flooding event.

Minister Humphreys said that the interagency response ensures that supports will be provided to those affected as quickly as possible.

The Humanitarian Assistance scheme in the Department of Social Protection has been activated.  The scheme provides financial assistance to householders affected by the flooding toward the replacement of essential personal belongings or household goods and appliances.

As the clean-up operation begins, financial supports will be made available to the householders affected.

Householders needing to make enquiries about the supports available to them can contact the department at 0818 60 70 80 or email cwswexford@welfare.ie.

"Officials in my department are working with local agencies in Wexford to help those people whose homes have been impacted by the severe flooding," Minister Humphreys said.

“The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme has been activated and any families and individuals in need of assistance can contact our Community Welfare Service teams to assist with financial support."

