New Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng names his backroom team

Peter Barry has been added to the backroom team by new Kilkenny senior hurling manager Derek Lyng
New Kilkenny senior hurling manager Derek Lyng has announced his backroom team.
Lyng, who succeeded Brian Cody as Cats boss, has brought Peter Barry and Michael Rice in as selectors. Both were part of his under-20 backroom team and tasted success with Lyng when the Cats won the All-Ireland this year, beating Limerick in the final in May.
Peter Barry was part of the first Kilkenny team to win an All-Ireland under Brian Cody in 2000. The James Stephens man added two more Celtic Crosses in 2002 and 2003 as well as three All-Stars with the Cats, as well as captaining the Village to club All-Ireland glory in 2005. Carrickshock man Michael Rice had a glittering career with the Cats, winning eight senior All-Ireland medals in an 11-year period.
Also on board are Peter O'Donovan (Erin's Own) and Clara's Conor Phelan, who was part of Cody's final senior set-up. The strength and conditioning duties will be taken on by Michael Comerford and John Murphy, who moves up from the under-20 unit.
Lyng's backroom team will be ratified at the next Co Board meeting.
