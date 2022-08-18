Gardaí appeal following overnight attack in Kilkenny City

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information following a violent assault on the outskirts of the city last night.
A woman was attacked in the Church Lane/Butts area of the city shortly before midnight.
The woman was treated for her injuries at St Luke's Hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 777 5000.
