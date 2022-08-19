Ossory Youth is encouraging new clubs to form in Kilkenny

Volunteer-led, locally-based youth clubs, affiliated to and supported by Ossory Youth, have long been at the heart of youth service provision in Co. Kilkenny.

That ethos of volunteerism, so valued by Ossory Youth, is best seen in the network of youth clubs around the county with thriving clubs north and south in Kilmacow, Mooncoin, Johnswell, Ballyragget, Urlingford and Kilkenny City.

In further rebuilding the network of clubs after the Covid pandemic, Ossory Youth are now inviting communities to consider establishing a youth club to be ready to open its doors later in the autumn.

The local youth club is at the heart of the community where young people meet their friends in a safe place, have fun, and take part in a wide range of activities. Youth clubs are for young people and run by young people in partnership with the adult volunteers.

At the centre of every youth club are adult volunteers. Youth clubs could not operate without volunteers from 18 years upwards and new and existing clubs and volunteers will be supported every step of the way by Ossory Youth. This means that new clubs and volunteers will be garda vetted and receive training and advice about all aspects of operating a youth club, including, importantly, child protection training.

Support will be given in relation to all aspects of a weekly club programme of activities with Ossory Youth resources available to clubs. Inter-club activities will be offered and a dedicated staff member is in place to support clubs in every aspect of establishing and running a club.

If you are interested in starting a youth club and volunteering, please contact Patrick Bookle in Ossory Youth 056 7761200, 087 2129006 or pbookle@ossoryyouth.com