Farming for a Better Future at technology open day

An open day to showcase on-farm technology is planned for Tuesday, August 30, at the Teagasc Environment Research Centre, Johnstown Castle, County Wexford.



Technologies and practices that can be adopted on farms to help maintain farm productivity and profitability, while increasing overall environmental sustainability, will be demonstrated on the day.

Attendees will learn about the latest practices and tools researched and tested to help farmers improve their farming business and to support them in meeting the environmental challenges faced by the sector.

Practical management of the liquid milk herd and the calf-to-beef herd at the Research Centre will be outlined and displayed.

Dr Karl Richards, Head of the Teagasc Environment, Soils and Land-Use Department said: “Farming is facing challenges to maintain and improve its sustainability in terms of reducing emissions, improving water quality, maintaining soil health and improving biodiversity. The current Teagasc research to address these issues will be highlighted at this major open day.”

Dr David Wall, Enterprise Leader at Teagasc Johnstown Castle said: “There are an exciting suite of technologies ready and available for implementation today by farmers, while the technologies for tomorrow are in the research pipeline. I would urge all farmers to attend the upcoming open day to see what steps they can take now to improve their businesses and to inform themselves of what technologies could emerge for the future.”

Among the exhibits at the Open Day will be:

Grass Clover and Multispecies swards

New information for successful management of grass-clover and multi-species swards under winter and spring calving dairy and dairy calf-to-beef systems will be available.

Fertiliser and Slurry Technologies

Fertiliser and slurry technologies for increasing nutrient efficiency and grass growth, reducing gaseous emissions, enhancing carbon sequestration and soil health.

Biodiversity and Water Quality

Practices to enhance on-farm biodiversity, including hedgerow management. Find out what your hedges are doing for climate change by storing carbon. Practical steps will be shown to reduce losses of valuable nutrients from the soil and the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) advisors will discuss practical methods to protect water quality on your farm.

Dairy and dairy-beef systems

Dairy cow nutrition for winter milk production will be discussed, as well as lessons learned from the Green Acres and DairyBeef500 programmes. Benchmarks for measuring the efficiency, and the economic and environmental performance, of dairy and dairy-beef production systems will be presented.

Signpost Programme

The Signpost programme is a multi-annual campaign to lead climate action by all Irish farmers. The programme aims to achieve early progress in reducing gaseous emissions from Irish agriculture, and also improve water quality, maintain and improve biodiversity, reduce costs and create more profitable and sustainable farming enterprises. It is a collaborative programme, led by Teagasc and includes over 100 Signpost farmers, all relevant industry partners, and state bodies.

Teagasc Advisory and Education

Teagasc advisory services will discuss how the new agri-environmental scheme, organic farming scheme, or forestry scheme may fit into support your farm business.

Machinery Demo

See the latest machinery to aid farmers reduce their reliance on artificial nitrogen fertiliser, including the latest low emission slurry spreading equipment, methods and machinery for over-sowing clover into existing grass swards and the steps to calibrate fertiliser spreaders to apply accurately protected urea and other products.