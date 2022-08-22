Twenty two patients on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

St Luke's Hospital
Twenty two patients are on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny today according to the latest figures from the Irish Midwives and Nurses Organisation.
Nationally 461 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.
398 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 63 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
