Revenue seize drugs 'destined for addresses across the country' - Kilkenny Live

Picture: Revenue
As a result of routine operations on Thursday (18/08/2022) and Friday (19/08/2022), Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone seized over 13kgs of herbal cannabis and a small amount of ecstasy.
The illegal drugs, with a combined estimated value of more than €276,000, were discovered concealed in parcels that originated in multiple locations across mainland Europe and were destined for addresses across the country.
Investigations are ongoing.
This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.
If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.