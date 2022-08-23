Search

23 Aug 2022

Vans targeted in spate of overnight break ins in Kilkenny

Garda logo

Reporter:

Mary Cody

23 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Gardaí are investigating a spate of burglaries on vans overnight on Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 11.30pm vans were targeted in Paulstown and Bagenalstown. In the incident at Marble Court in Paulstown the injured party reported seeing a male with a covering over his face at the rear of his van. The culprit made off in a dark-coloured Ford Focus with alloy wheels and a spoiler. It is believed that the culprit was not the driver of the car.

The incident in Bagenalstown happened within minutes when the owner of the van saw four males attempting to break into his vehicle.

Just over an hour later in Callan, at 12.30am, the rear door of a van was forced open after holes were drilled in the van which was parked at Father Edmund Rice Estate in Callan and two grilles were stolen.

Minutes later at 12.40am a male was seen breaking a window of a van at Clonkill in Callan and searching the vehicle. A neighbour witnessed the incident which was reported to gardaí. The culprit was also seen fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured car.

Gardaí are also investigating a number of similar incidents that took place in Carlow at approximately 2am on Tuesday morning.

“We are asking people not to leave their work tools in vans overnight if possible and if not to use an alarm. In one of these incidents the alarm in the van was connected to the house alarm and we would also ask people to look into this option.”

