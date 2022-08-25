Commercial vacancy rate in Kilkenny shows minor increase to 12.6% in June 2022

The commercial vacancy rate in Kilkenny was 12.6% in June 2022, according to the latest GeoDirectory Commercial Buildings Report, issued today - representing an increase of 0.6 percentage points (pp) compared to June 2021.

The report, prepared by EY, found that the national commercial vacancy rate stood at 13.9% in June 2022, a marginal increase of 0.25 percentage points (pp) when compared to the same period in 2021. The national commercial vacancy rate is the highest level recorded by GeoDirectory since it began reporting on the rates in 2013, with Kilkenny at the lower end of the table.

The highest commercial vacancy rates in June 2022 were found in the west and north-west of Ireland, continuing a trend observed in previous GeoDirectory Commercial Buildings Reports. At 19.4%, Sligo was the county with the highest commercial vacancy rate. The county with the lowest commercial vacancy rate was Meath at 9.9%, followed by Wexford at 10.6%.

The GeoDirectory Commercial Buildings Report examined the commercial vacancy rates among a sample of 80 towns across the country in June 2022. Of the towns in Kilkenny analysed, Callan had the highest commercial vacancy rate in Q2 2022 at 18.3%, while Kilkenny had the lowest at 13.8%.

"The latest GeoDirectory Commercial Buildings Report highlights a marginal but continued rise in commercial vacancy rates across Ireland,"says Dara Keogh, Chief Executive of GeoDirectory.

"At 13.9%, the national commercial vacancy rate in Q2 2022 was the highest recorded by GeoDirectory since we started compiling these reports in 2013. The past two and a half years have proved to be difficult for businesses to navigate, thanks to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions followed by rising inflation and energy costs.”