Kilkenny IHL- Leahy hits a Rich’ vein of form as Rower Inistioge overcome O'Loughlins

A star show from Richie Leahy helped the Rower-Inistioge shake off a stubborn O’Loughlin Gaels and fight their way to two intermediate league points.

Leahy chipped in with an impressive 1-10, including a vital second half goal, with each score proving vital as they edged past the city side in sunny Inistioge.

O’Loughlin’s came into the game looking to bounce back from their second round loss to Danesfort and hit the ground running, striking confident points through Ryan Poyntz and captain Ben Leydon.

While three Leahy points pushed the Rower in front by the sixth minute, it didn’t take O’Loughlin’s long to muster a response. Sammy Johnston shot them back into the lead within 60 seconds — and in some style — and he gathered Gary Kelly’s breakdown and unleashed a drive which screamed into the top right corner of the Rower net.

The goal was the sole big score of the half, but there were plenty of minors to keep it company. Sean Bolger landed a pair of frees, with the Rower clawing back good points via Cathal Bolger, Jim Ryan and Leahy (free). They did have a goal chance, when David Kelly was played through for a crack at the net, but Declan Murphy stayed big to make a solid 10th minute save.



O’Loughlin’s worked hard to add to their lead and, over the next spell, did well to put some daylight between the teams. Bolger (two frees), Matthew Russell and Poyntz showed a keen eye to stretch their side’s lead, but they were helped by another impressive Murphy save, the ’keeper getting down smartly to stop Cathal Bolger’s 19th minute effort.

While the Rower couldn’t find a goal they did manage to pick off a string of points. Kevin Murphy landed a good brace before Leahy beat the breeze to split the posts. He then dropped back to grab the resulting Gaels puck-out, then worked the sliotar to George Murphy, who sent it back over the bar.



That quick one-two cut the O’Loughlin’s lead to a point, but they had the final say of the half. The last score fell to Johnston, who capped a fine first half performance with a good point to leave two in it at the break (1-10 to 0-11).

The sides remained in close contention into the second half but, with the wind now at their backs, the Rower began to ramp up their pressure on their rivals. From the 33rd to 42nd minutes the sides went at it tit for tat — one would score, only for the other to reply immediately.

While points were the order for most of the fare the Rower took a big step towards turning the game their way when Richie Leahy did superbly to win a booming Paddy Lyng puck-out, then fashioned a pocket of space in which to turn before rifling a 40th minute shot to the net.

With 48 minutes on the clock O’Loughlin’s had pushed themselves back into the narrowest of leads (1-16 to 1-15) thanks to a nice solo effort from Sammy Johnston, but the Rower were breathing down their necks. They had a chance to take the game by the scruff of the neck when a long Paddy Lyng free dropped into the square and ricocheted off a Gaels hurley, but the sliotar flashed across the gaping goalmouth.

The Rower did level matters when Leahy converted the resulting 65, before they pushed on, taking the lead when George Murphy threw over a point while on the run to which Sean Lyster added another after picking off an O’Loughlin’s clearance.

Although O’Loughlin’s levelled matters again through Evan Walsh it was the Rower who had the bit between their teeth.

Another steady Leahy free, before he turned provider and teed up Jim Ryan for an injury-time point, helped settle an absorbing tie.

Teams and Scorers

Rower-Inistioge - Richie Leahy (1-10, 0-5 frees, 0-3 65); Jim Ryan, George Murphy (0-3 each); Kevin Murphy (0-2); Cathal Bolger, Sean Lyster (0-1 each).

O’Loughlin Gaels - Sean Bolger (0-9, 0-8 frees); Sammy Johnston (1-3); Ryan Poyntz, Matthew Russell (0-2 each); Ben Leydon, Gary Kelly, Evan Walsh (0-1 each).

Rower-Inistioge - Paddy Lyng; Eoin Doyle, Shane Ryan, Jim Murphy; Kieran Joyce, Joseph Lyng, Pat Lyng; Sean Lyster, George Murphy; Tom Murphy, Richie Leahy, Jim Ryan; David Kelly, Cathal Bolger, Kevin Murphy.

Subs: Eoin O’Brien for Kelly, Michael Galavan for Bolger.

O’Loughlin Gaels - Declan Murphy; Jack Lawlor, Barry Lawlor, Ronan Buckley; Evan Walsh, Jamie Young, Ben Leydon; Luke Hogan, Jamie Ryan; Ryan Poyntz, Sean Bolger, Matthew Russell; Fergal Brennan, Sammy Johnston, Gary Kelly.

Subs: Dacel Fwamba for Poyntz, Alex Sheridan for Ryan, Oisin Murphy for Leydon, John McNamara for Young.

Referee - Julian O’Dwyer (Windgap).