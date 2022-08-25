Turn-key property in an idyllic Kilkenny town for sale - see more!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
63 Maudlin Court, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny
63 Maudlin Court is a stunning 3-bed semi-detached home presented in turn key condition, located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the idyllic town of Thomastown.
The property is lovingly maintained and light filled throughout the day and further benefits from its large garden and patio which is not overlooked.
This home is the perfect purchase for those looking for a home in a busting town full of history and character that is full of amenities such as shops, cafes, restaurants, historic attractions and schools all while being just a 15 minutes drive from Kilkenny city.
The home further benefits from its proximity to Thomastown Railway Station connecting Waterford/ Kilkenny/Dublin.
The M9 Motorway can also be reached in 15 minutes connecting Waterford/Kilkenny/Dublin.
For further enquiries or to arrange a viewing, contact DNG Ella Dunphy (056 7786000).
ASKING PRICE: €235,000
