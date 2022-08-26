Kilkenny Green Party Councillor Maria Dollard, welcomes news of funding for higher education institutions

Green Party councillor for Kilkenny, Maria Dollard, has welcomed news of funding for higher education institutions to make their facilities more accessible and energy efficient. South East Technological University (SETU), which has campuses in Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, and Wicklow, has received over €3.5 million under this new grant scheme which has made €40 million available nationally for higher education institutions.



Cllr Dollard commented;

“I am really pleased to see the funding that has been made available to support universal access and for energy efficiency and decarbonisation upgrades in SETU and other colleges across Ireland. Last year I called for a SETU university campus in Kilkenny, one that is innovative and futuristic, and with this funding I believe SETU will be able to make significant progress in achieving ambitions of universal access, decarbonisation and sustainability.



“ Kilkenny is ideally placed to be a significant campus, located as we are between the large campuses of Waterford and Carlow. The recent welcome investment by Abbott demonstrates the faith a large investor has in Kilkenny and I believe a campus for SETU in Kilkenny is the next big step for us.



“As a former lecturer in UCC, I am also delighted that they have received such a significant allocation of this funding. It is clear to see that higher education facilities in Ireland are moving with the times in terms of accessibility and sustainability.”



A total of €40m has been allocated to third level institutions across the country and can be used for building works to support universal access, energy efficiency upgrades, ICT upgrades, health and safety works and building upgrades.



SETU first opened its doors as the region’s first technological university in May this year, and serves over 18,000 students with over 1,500 staff. SETU has ambitions to grow student numbers to 25,000 with almost 2,000 staff in the next 10 years.