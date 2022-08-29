Search

29 Aug 2022

Kilkenny saw the biggest drop in domestic tourism in the country during the pandemic

Kilkenny saw the biggest drop in domestic tourism during the pandemic

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

29 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny was the region worst impacted by the decline in domestic tourism during the Covid-19 pandemic, a new report from Fáilte Ireland has revealed.

The report estimates the number of trips, nights and average length of stay of Irish residents.

It shows that domestic tourism to Kilkenny plummeted from 387,000 trips in 2019 to 93,000 in 2021 - a 76% drop.

The total domestic tourism spend in Kilkenny also dropped from €48 million to €16 million during the same period.

Former Kilkenny College student now makes six-figure salary being a YouTube expert

In 2019, Kilkenny was the 11th most visited region in Ireland but the county fell to 20th in 2021.

Other counties with significant declines during the 2019-2021 period include Tipperary, Louth/Monaghan and Cavan/Leitrim.

Nationally, Cork became the most prosperous region for domestic tourism last year in terms of overnight stays, overtaking Kerry.

Kilkenny village gears up for a vintage motor show to remember

Despite this, Dublin still drew the largest number domestic visitors overall, with 783,000 visitors.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media