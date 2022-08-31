Search

31 Aug 2022

Kilkenny students left with no room on bus as schools return

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Carlow-Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion

Reporter:

Mary Cody

31 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

A Kilkenny TD has condemned the Government’s implementation of the free bus pass scheme which has left hundreds of families without school transport as their children return to school this week.

In the Gowran area alone up to 30 families are affected and up to 41 students currently have no seat.

Deputy Kathleen Funchion said that ‘no thought was given to the thousands of families who have always paid for concessionary passes and really rely on these services’.

“These families are now at the bottom of the pile as new applications sore to unprecedented levels. It certainly demonstrates very clearly that parents are willing to use public transport if it is affordable.

“Bus passes can cost families in the region of €500 - €700, these fees have been borne by many families who now through no fault of their own have been left in limbo with the upsurge in applications.

“There is obviously not enough buses nor drivers, nor buses and once again children and families are left high and dry at the start of another school year.”

