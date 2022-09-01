Guinness and Smithwick's cyclists raise money for Ukraine

To mark the re-opening of the Smithwick’s Experience in Kilkenny, 45 Diageo staff, friends and family will be cycling from the Guinness Storehouse to the Smithwick's Experience to celebrate the occasion and raise money for Ireland for Ukraine.

The group will be setting off from the Guinness Storehouse, Dublin early on Wednesday September 7, to make the 130km journey across Wicklow, down into Kildare and Carlow and finishing in the afternoon at the Smithwick's Experience on Parliament Street, Kilkenny.

The group are raising funds for the charity, Ireland for Ukraine with the arduous cross county cycle. Funds raised will be used to support people in Ukraine as well as families settling in Ireland and in particular in Kilkenny.

At present Kilkenny has a community of more than 500 Ukrainians living in the county since the onset of war in their native country 6 months ago.

Smithwick's has been brewed in Ireland since 1710 and the Smithwick's brewery has been an integral part of Kilkenny life and commerce for centuries. The Smithwick's Experience re-opened to the public in July this year with guided tours five days a week.

Those who wish to contribute to the cycle fund can do so at:

https://irelandforukraine.ie/ what-is-ireland-for-ukraine/