03 Sept 2022

Kilkenny applicants invited to apply for Design Week 2022

Rosemary Steen, CEO of DCCI

Mary Cody

03 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Applications are now open for Design Week Ireland 2022, a national programme of events is taking place from November 14 to 18.

Throughout the week, the Design & Crafts Council Ireland will curate and host a series of events focusing on why design matters and highlight issues around diversity, sustainability, and inclusion. DCCI will also support and promote events across the island of Ireland that are designed to link with these themes, supporting design industry leaders, and designers.

Rosemary Steen, CEO of Design & Crafts Council Ireland, said,
“We at DCCI are honoured to announce this important week of design events and to build on the legacy of previous Design Weeks. As the national agency for design and craft in Ireland, we wish to grow our support and advocate for design practitioners and the design industry as a whole. This week is an excellent platform to strengthen these activities.”

DCCI invite you to submit your event ideas as part of Design Week Ireland 2022 to celebrate and demonstrate the positive impact design, and design thinking have on the economy, society, and culture. The programme will explore how design can address some of the critical issues facing our society, from future opportunities, equality and connectivity to climate change.

As part of this, DCCI will open two funding avenues to support external Design Week Ireland events.
This funding will include larger events run by DCCI member organisations and five awards that will be awarded a maximum of €1,000 each.

If you or your business would be interested in running an event, www.dcci.ie to submit your entry.

