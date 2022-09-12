DPD opens new 15,000 square foot delivery depot in Kilkenny

Parcel delivery service DPD Ireland this week opened a new 15,000 square foot distribution depot for Kilkenny to facilitate almost one million deliveries in the area this year.

DPD Ireland relocated its Kilkenny depot to a new state-of-the-art distribution centre in the Hebron Industrial Estate, amid a huge uptick in demand caused by the pandemic. The new site is 10,000 square foot larger than the previous site.

DPD Kilkenny managing director MJ McGuinness said the expansion was driven by a significant increase in the demand for business to customer deliveries, adding that the new larger facility will ensure the company can handle the increased parcel volume growth in the county.

“The past two years have seen unprecedented demand in the parcel delivery industry. Successful delivery is a crucial part of the home shopping experience, and we want to contribute positively to local businesses as they continue to adapt and build for a post- pandemic future,” he said.

The Kilkenny depot currently sorts approximately 2,500 parcels per day, up from 1,600 parcels pre-Covid.

The new depot was opened by Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath

T.D.

“I am delighted to be performing the official opening of this wonderful new facility today and I want to congratulate everyone who has made this expansion possible. Covid-19 has brought many societal changes with it, from more flexible working practices to a greater use of online shopping. While Covid-19 has presented many challenges, there have been many opportunities also for some businesses and different sectors and the expansion of DPD Ireland Kilkenny is a clear example of this. The move to this new facility is a sign that DPD Ireland is committed to the local economy here in Kilkenny, and I want to wish the workforce and management here the very best.”

DPD Ireland is part of the DPD Group, the second largest international parcel delivery network in Europe. The group delivers deliver 7.5 million parcels each day – 1.9 billion parcels per year.