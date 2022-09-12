Search

Batches of popular ice cream contaminated with pesticide removed from Kilkenny shops

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

12 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Batches of a popular ice cream product have been removed from shops in Kilkenny and across Ireland. 

Häagen-Dazs Duo Vanilla Crunch Collection with a 23/3/2023 best before date were recalled due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide. 

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), ehylene oxide is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU but is approved for use by other countries outside the EU. 

Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an acute risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide in contaminated food over a long period of time.

Therefore, exposure to ethylene oxide needs to be minimised. 

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.

