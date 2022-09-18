Search

18 Sept 2022

Holiday fundraiser for All-Ireland camogie champions Kilkenny still very short of goal

KILKENNY

Celebrating with the O'Duffy Cup at the homecoming

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

18 Sept 2022 5:30 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The Kilkenny camogie team is currently attempting to self-finance a team holiday following their recent senior All-Ireland Championship Final victory.

While all the players are now involved with their clubs, they are hoping to relax and enjoy a team holiday in the coming months.

They also won the All Ireland in 2020 but celebrations were muted due to Covid-19 and there was certainly no holiday.

The Cats are aiming to raise €20,000 to finance the holiday and are still below €5,000 (as of September 16).

These players have given so much of themselves and provided such happiness and joy to the people of Kilkenny through the dark and lonely times of the pandemic right through to August 2022.

They continue to do so by bringing the O'Duffy Cup and the Leinster Cup to clubs, schools and events, encouraging young players to have dreams and hopes of their own.

If you would like to acknowledge the achievements of this super team, please consider contributing to their holiday fund by CLICKING HERE.

Kilkenny Camogie understand that times are difficult, but that everything helps, no matter how small. 

