Breaking: Man due in court over Thomastown assault

Kilkenny Courthouse
A man remains in hospital in a serious condition following an alleged assault in Thomastown on Saturday night.
The incident took place at Low Street in Thomastown at approximately 11.30pm and the injured party, a male in his late thirties was taken to St Luke's Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
A male suspect was arrested and detained yesterday by members of Thomastown Garda Station. He was subsequently charged and is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court this morning.
