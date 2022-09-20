Thriving Through Menopause - a Savour Kilkenny event

Join Ireland’s leading menopause expert Catherine O’Keeffe a.k.a. the Wellness Warrior this October Bank Holiday Monday for a unique journey to life beyond the symptoms of menopause.

In ‘Thriving Through Menopause’ Catherine will chat with medical doctor and menopause advisor Dr. Brenda Moran about this sometimes-challenging phase of life for many women and their families. With food at the centre of the discussion, this event will look at the optimum diet for menopause and beyond. As well as discussing the crucial foods to be consumed during menopause, Catherine will host a live Q&A on any aspect of menopause - this is a great opportunity to have any questions you have answered in a relaxed and supportive atmosphere.

Catherine is Ireland’s first menopause coach and understands firsthand the rollercoaster ride that is the menopause. She has always had an interest in health and wellbeing, but it was when perimenopause took her by surprise at age 44 that she started focusing on women’s health specifically in this phase and found that, traditionally, there’s been very little support or understanding available for women going through the menopause. She knows that once relief is found for the most severe symptoms, it’s then possible to work on ways that make the menopause not just something to be endured, but something that can lead to a fuller, more powerful chapter of a woman’s life.

She commented “I understand that every woman’s journey through the menopause is different. Your needs are different to mine, or to the needs of any other woman I’ve worked with. But one thing that remains constant to us all? We all need support through the menopause. At Savour Kilkenny, that’s what I will provide to you. I’m looking forward to meeting the women of Kilkenny and coaching them through this phase of life.”

Joining the duo is Latin-American-born TV chef and food writer Jeeny Maltese who will demonstrate some easy recipes for you to recreate at home. Jeeny is passionate about good eating and good food, making it accessible and approachable for everyone, through her cooking methods and philosophy.

Taking place on Monday 31st October from 9.30am to 12.30pm on the Savour Main Stage this will be a morning to explore, understand and learn how to thrive during menopause.

Book your ticket now at www.savourkilkenny.com.