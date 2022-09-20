Search

21 Sept 2022

Kilkenny Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Kilkenny S.P.C.A) Annual General Meeting

Tuesday October 18, 2022 at 7:30 pm at the Pembroke Hotel, Patrick St, Kilkenny City

Kilkenny SPCA

Kilkenny Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

20 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

Kilkenny Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Kilkenny S.P.C.A) will hold their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday October 18, 2022 at 7:30 pm at the Pembroke Hotel, Patrick St, Kilkenny City.

Members of Kilkenny S.P.C.A. are welcome to attend.

This year, Kilkenny Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, one of Ireland's oldest animal welfare societies, celebrates its 140th anniversary. Founded in 1882 by the Marquis and Marchioness of Ormonde, the Kilkenny SPCA was set up to promote the welfare of all animals, both domestic and wild. The first meeting took place in Kilkenny Castle on the 25th of April 1882 and it became a registered charity in 1937. Today the charity is one of 17 affiliated member societies of the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA), of which the Kilkenny SPCA was one of the founding members.

