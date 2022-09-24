Search

24 Sept 2022

J & J Memorial Charity Road Run in Paulstown Kilkenny in aid of Cois Nore.

Charity hope to repeat success of inaugural event last year

J & J Memorial Charity Road Run

J & J Memorial Charity Road Run in Paulstown Kilkenny organising a vehicle run in aid of Cois Nore

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

24 Sept 2022 2:34 PM

The J & J Memorial Charity Road Run in Paulstown is organising a vehicle run in October in Aid of Cois Nore. This is their second year putting the event together, last year was a huge success for the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.

 

The memorial charity road run is in joint memory of John Dwyer Courleigh, Paulstown and Jim Tundstead, Crettenclough Kilkenny. 

 

Registration  will start at 10am and the run will leave at 12.30pm sharp. A registration fee of €20 per vehicle applies with all proceeds going  to the Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre in Kilkenny. 

 

Tractors, trucks and cars are all welcome to participate on the day. For more information and update please keep an eye on the group’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/jandjmemorialcharityroadrun/

 

The organisers hope to see you there for another successful fundraising event

 

 

 

