J & J Memorial Charity Road Run in Paulstown Kilkenny in aid of Cois Nore.

J & J Memorial Charity Road Run in Paulstown Kilkenny organising a vehicle run in aid of Cois Nore
The J & J Memorial Charity Road Run in Paulstown is organising a vehicle run in October in Aid of Cois Nore. This is their second year putting the event together, last year was a huge success for the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.
The memorial charity road run is in joint memory of John Dwyer Courleigh, Paulstown and Jim Tundstead, Crettenclough Kilkenny.
Registration will start at 10am and the run will leave at 12.30pm sharp. A registration fee of €20 per vehicle applies with all proceeds going to the Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre in Kilkenny.
Tractors, trucks and cars are all welcome to participate on the day. For more information and update please keep an eye on the group’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/jandjmemorialcharityroadrun/
The organisers hope to see you there for another successful fundraising event
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.