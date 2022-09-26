Trampoline apprehended by gardaí after taking flight in Kilkenny

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí are encouraging local people in Kilkenny to secure garden objects after a trampoline took flight during windy weather in the early hours of this morning.
In a statement on social media, local gardaí stated that 'one of the car crews from Unit C were greeted with this sight when they attended a 4am call this morning about a traffic hazard'.
"Apparently for those of us, author included, who slept well last night it was very gusty in Kilkenny.
"A word to the wise, listen to the weather forecast and secure garden objects."
