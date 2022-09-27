Search

27 Sept 2022

Historic mill for sale in Kilkenny offers purchaser a number of options - see more!

Reporter:

Kilkenny Live

27 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS 

Allens Mill, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny

Allen's Mill was initially constructed in the mid-1800s, perched on the bank of the River Clodiagh, approx. 4km east of Inistioge village in the heart of the fertile Nore valley.

Shortly after initial construction, it was extended into a four storey flour mill to meet the ever-growing demands of the then-booming flour milling industry.

After decades of production, and as technologies and demands changed, and the mill in its then guise ceased to operate and eventually fell into disrepair.

The ruinous structure now stands derelict, it's roof and floors eroded over the years, but still proudly displaying many of its unique features including the mill race, wheel pit and an oven room used for drying grain.

The site extends to 1.32 Ha (3.26 acres) and displays significant overgrowth including ivy, fern, semi-mature and mature trees around the derelict structure.

It enjoys 55 meters of frontage onto a local access road, with a further 260m of river frontage.

A protected structure, the mill is at the final stages of an ambitious planning application, proposing to restore the building to a four-bedroom, 250m two-storey residence, complete with septic tank and associated site works.

Presenting a most unique opportunity to write the next chapter of this historical building and create a majestic home in a magical setting.

Restoration of this Mill to a private residence is exempt from Kilkenny County Councils local needs criteria.

The Site has both hunting and fishing rights and has also potential for glamping.

Grant Funding may be available for refurbishment works. E.g. The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, Historic Structure Fund (to be announced for 2023).

Full details and drawings are available on request. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald (059 972 0528) for more info!

