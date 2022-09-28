Centenary Tales tells the untold stories of Kilkenny women in 1922

Rothe House will be transported back to 1922 this weekend with three performances of The Untold Tales of Freedom.

This is show is series of monologues written specifically for the production, devised, and directed by Ita Morrissey and produced by local theatre company Heritage Tales.

This is the third time that Ita Morrissey has collaborated with Heritage Tales, a company which focuses on bringing historical events to life.

Cara O'Doherty, who runs the company says;

"Our first two projects were large-scale promenade productions, whereas this is a much more intimate show. Through workshops, Ita worked with local writers to uncover the untold stories of women who lived in Kilkenny in 1922, and actors will perform the resulting monologues."

The role of women is often underwritten by history, but O'Doherty says it is vital that their stories be told.

"Historically, women were often left in the shadows; this gives them a voice as six local actors perform the monologues in a simple but moving show."

Valerie O'Sullivan, the manager of Rothe House, says they are delighted that the historic house is a backdrop for this unique performance produced by Heritage Tales.

"It's wonderful to have the opportunity to support community theatre events such as this, and audiences can experience the performance in a different way, where they feel more connected to the actors and the story they are telling."

Promenade performances of The Untold Tales of Freedom will take place on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, at 7pm and on Sunday, October 2 at 3pm. Tickets are on Eventbrite