Plans for extension to Kilkenny school

St Patrick's National School in Boneyarrow, Clogh, County Kilkenny have submitted a planning application to Kilkenny County Council for development.
The planned development 'will consist of an extension to the existing school to include the construction of one mainstream classroom, one SET room and an associated entrance corridor'.
All associated site works including the provision of a new gas tank and pedestrian access gate at front boundary wall are included in the plans.
The application was received by the local authority on September 27, 2022.
A decision is due by November 21, 2022.
