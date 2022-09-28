A letter to the editor of the Kilkenny People about dementia as World Alzheimer’s Month ends

Dear Editor,

It is estimated that there are over 1,400 people living with dementia in Kilkenny, and that number is set to increase.

September 2022 marks the 11th year of World Alzheimer’s Month. While the aim of the month is to raise awareness and understanding of dementia, the HSE and The Alzheimer Society of Ireland are also keen to promote the local supports available for those affected by the condition.

Through my work as a Dementia Adviser, I know getting an early diagnosis and information about the range of services and support available is important to ensure that people can manage their condition and make informed choices. Social isolation is often more likely for a person with dementia and staying socially active and engaged can help in many ways. As well as slowing the progression of dementia, it can positively affect mood and a person’s overall health and well-being. Activities could range from meeting a friend, to continuing hobbies, joining new groups such as the Men’s Sheds or availing of services such as our Memory Technology Resource Rooms or attending dementia friendly events such as the Azure Programme at Butler Gallery.

There are people in the Kilkenny community who may be recently diagnosed, awaiting diagnosis, concerned about their memory or having difficulty with mental tasks. I would urge you to seek support now, by contacting me or the Helpline team who can signpost to services in your area. We are here to support you on your journey and to look at ways to help manage your condition or improve your general well-being.

There are many types of dementia and conditions can affect people in many different ways. It’s important to acknowledge that everyone’s experience is unique and that not all treatment will be suitable for everyone. Dementia should not only be seen as a disease affecting older people, in fact over 4,000 people in Ireland with dementia are under 65. Kilkenny People readers should also be aware of the things they can do to keep their brain healthy.

You can find further information on how to protect your brain health and your local community support groups and services at www.understandtogether.ie

If you are concerned about dementia, support is available, call the national Helpline free on 1800 341 341 or email helpline@alzheimer.ie

The Dementia Adviser service and national Helpline are provided by the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland supported with funding from the HSE.

Yours sincerely,

Claire Cahill

Dementia Adviser, Kilkenny

claire.cahill@alzheimer.ie