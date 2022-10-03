Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Monday, October 3)

It looks set to become mostly cloudy this morning (Monday), according to Met Eireann.
Scattered early outbreaks of rain or drizzle are forecast.
By afternoon, more persistent rain is set to develop across the west and north of the country but the South-East region should be predominantly unaffected.
Highest temperatures here of 13 to 17 degrees in freshening southerly winds.
Becoming slightly breezy overnight but temperature values to remain average for this time of year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.