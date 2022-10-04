Huge increase in surrendered dogs at Kilkenny Dog Shelter

There has been a surge in the number of dogs surrendered at the Carlow/Kilkenny Dog Shelter according to the latest figures.

A presentation on animal welfare was made at a recent Joint Policing Committee meeting. Up until August 31 of this year the shelter has dealt with 227 dogs including 190 strays and 37 surrenders.

The meeting heard that 167 dogs were rehomed (81 were by the shelter and 86 were by the charity) and 50 dogs were reclaimed. These figures mark a 89% decrease when compared to the same time period the previous year.

“During Covid ownership of dogs became very popular. Since the restrictions have lifted there have been a lot more strays and surrenders,” a council spokesperson said.

However Kilkenny is leading the way in terms of animal welfare and has it’s own animal welfare charter, which was set up in 2020. There is also An Animal Welfare Committee, which comprises of elected members and representatives from the IFA, dog charities, KTCM, KSPCA, local gardaí and My Lovely Horse Rescue.

The committee advises and makes recommendations to the Council on addressing issues in relation to animal welfare, specifically dogs and horses, controlling the number of horses and dogs maintained at sustainable levels, particularly in Kilkenny City and promoting the council’s Animal Welfare Standards for dogs and horses to animal owners.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness said that he was ‘very proud’ of what has been achieved in Kilkenny in terms of animal welfare.

“There has been fantastic progress made since the committee was formed in 2015. It could not have been done without the co-operation of all the stakeholders.

“The Carlow/Kilkenny Dog Shelter is one of the best in the country in terms of its facts and figures and has a zero kill rate. This has been achieved through persistence and patience,” he said.

The meeting also heard that Midland Animal Care, who currently run the Shelter, have been awarded the contract for a further three years, with the option to extend by two years.

The council spokesperson also told the JPC members that under The Control of Dogs Act all dog owners are required to have licences and to have their dogs micro-chipped.