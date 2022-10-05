Search

05 Oct 2022

Covid outbreaks and trolley chaos at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Mary Cody

05 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Covid outbreaks in wards and extremely high numbers of patients waiting on trolleys are causing serious concern at St Luke’s Hospital.

On Monday there were 42 patients on trolleys according to the figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation with a further 24 patients waiting on trolleys on Tuesday.

A hospital spokesperson said that the Emergency Department ‘is extremely busy with high numbers of patients attending, many of are presenting with Covid 19 and complex needs requiring admission’.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:
“It is clear from last month’s overcrowding figures that we are on a path to a catastrophic winter in our hospitals. It is unsafe for nurses and the patients they care for.

“The ongoing problems with overcrowding are leaving nurses completely and utterly demoralised.
“It is not enough for the Minister for Health and senior HSE leadership to acknowledge that we are in for an undesirable winter. Patients need assurances that they will be cared for in a safe environment that ensures their care is not compromised.”

Nationally the IMNO has recorded 10,515 patients on trolleys in the month of September.

This week also marks the rollout by the HSE of the adapted bivalent vaccines for Covid and flu viruses which are available for people over 65 and people over 12 with a weak immune system.

