07 Oct 2022

Huge new statue being lowered into place in Kilkenny

Picture: Adam King Adventures

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

07 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

On the canal walk in the city, a busy morning was had putting Kilkenny's newest statue into place ahead of a big unveiling this Sunday for Kilkenny Day.

Kilkenny City will be the home for a very special sculpture featuring Adam King’s legendary ‘Virtual Hug’.

Adam’s original design was created in 2020 during the Covid-19 outbreak, to help people connect during difficult times. 

The then six year old's drawing of a giant heart, symbolising a huge virtual hug was a moment of hope during the dark days of the pandemic.

Adam, and his family and friends will be present to witness the unveiling and to enjoy a memorable day that will see his inspiring art brought to life . 

The sculpture is the work of CDS Engineering based in Ballyfoyle and owner Martin Stapleton says that they are “proud to be a part of it”.

The company specialises in quality metalwork for the construction industry and in recent years has expanded into creative projects such as the Thomas Woodgate war memorial at Kilkenny Courthouse.  

To create the artwork, Adam’s original heart drawing was scanned into a Computer Aided Design system and then replicated in corten steel  (a type of steel that can weather successfully outside).

The scale of the piece will be an impressive eight feet tall so it literally will be a giant hug for everyone who views it.

As Martin observes the heart is “exactly up to scale” and they have “not changed a thing” in Adam’s design. 

The sculpture has been created in terms of scale and size for its location at the site of the old bandstand overlooking Kilkenny canal.

As part of the installation a pair of benches and an information panel will also feature beside the giant heart so that people can sit and reflect in peace, on the pandemic and its impact. 

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick, said that the council is delighted that Adam and his parents have agreed to this unique gesture and thanked them for the use of Adam’s artwork in this installation.

"The piece, inspired by Adam’s original artwork and created by CDS Engineering in North Kilkenny is truly unique and will stand as a reminder of the sacrifices made by so many in our community in the past two years since Covid-19 came as an unwelcome visitor amongst us," he said. 

"Situated on the canal walk by the banks of the river Nore, it will offer a tranquil place to reflect and connect for the local community. 

"Adam’s simple but hugely effective gesture on RTÉ’s Late Late Toy Show captured the spirit of positivity and community at a vital time for our nation and inspired us all. He summed up the way that our communities rallied to support the most vulnerable amongst us and that spirit will hopefully be the resounding legacy of these times."

Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council, Sean McKeown, said the sculpture reflects Kilkenny’s passion for the arts and its indefatigable spirit.

“Whether in sport or in the world of creativity, Kilkenny always strives for the best we can achieve," he said.

"That spirit was also to the fore as our frontline professional and voluntary workers did so much to bring us through the past two years.

"We are delighted that this fitting piece of art will stand as a lasting tribute to those people, including a number of local health workers who paid the ultimate price for their service.

"Just as Adam lifted our spirits two years ago, we know his image will continue to inspire us in the future."

Adam’s parents, who are deeply moved by the honour and said it's 'hard to believe that such a tiny gesture created by Adam has touched the lives of so many people all over Ireland and the world'.

"We are so grateful to everyone who took Adam’s virtual hug as their symbol to connect during difficult times," they said.

"Now, thanks to everyone involved in this amazing project, Adam’s art will continue as an enduring symbol and reminder of a challenging time in our history, the importance of caring for those you love, and the spirit of warmth and connection which is a defining quality of Adam, of the people of Kilkenny and of all Irish people.

"To everyone who has made this happen – thank you.”

Adam’s original message will endure, and his words will be engraved on a plaque as part of the installation:  

"Always remember to hug the ones you love the most, and if you can't give them a real hug - give them a virtual hug!" 

News

