Fate of 27 unit development in Kilkenny to be decided by An Bord Pleanála

The fate of a 27-unit housing development in Kilkenny will now be decided by An Bord Pleanála.
The development was recently refused planning permission from Kilkenny County Council but that decision has subsequently been appealed to the national planning body.
The plans, submitted by Creanross Ltd, seek to build twenty-seven two-storey semi-detached and terraced housing units at a site in Grenan, Thomastown, County Kilkenny.
Also sought is permission to connect to the existing residential development known as Mallfield as well as boundary treatments, landscaping and all associated site development works.
Permission was initially refused by Kilkenny County Council on September 7, 2022.
A final decision on the plans from An Bord Pleanála is due by February 15, 2023.
