Search

17 Oct 2022

Free dog-friendly day of fun activities at Savour Kilkenny

Free dog-friendly day of fun activities at Savour Kilkenny

Savour Festival Director Marian Flannery and Elsa, Ailish Durkin of Leader Natural Dog Nutrition, Tracy Millea, Siobhan Donohoe and Heidi

Reporter:

Mary Cody

17 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

This October Bank Holiday Monday, let your four-legged friends be part of the fun at one of the top food festivals in Ireland.

This year there is a new addition to the Savour Kilkenny line up with Madra Monday, brought to you by Leader Natural Dog Nutrition.

This family fun day is all about dogs and features an exciting line-up of doggie-inspired activities for owners and dogs to enjoy as part of the Savour Kilkenny Food Festival.

Ailish Durkin of Leader Natural Dog Nutrition said the event will also raise money for a local rescue.

“Madra Monday is the perfect way to celebrate Halloween with all the family before trick-or-treating! There’s plenty of fun activities for you to enjoy and it’s a great way to support a worthy charity.”

Government must scrap flawed concrete block levy plan – Kilkenny TD

Kicking off at 1pm with an ‘Ask the Expert’ session focusing on topics including training, behaviour, and canine nutrition with local experts on hand to answer all of your pooch related queries
Moving on to the main event at 2pm – Kilkenny’s Next Top Madra Fun Dog Show, with MC Tracy Millea.

A very special celebrity judge will be on hand to award ‘best in show’ across 12 classes including ‘Pawsome Pup’, ‘Most Rockin’ Rescue’, ‘Best Golden Oldie’ and many more. Winner or not, we know that they’re still the best boy/girl!

Pre-registrations are on redmillsstore.ie, it’s €3 per class and all proceeds on the day go to PAWS Animal Rescue.

Ger Mullally, Savour Kilkenny Committee Chair said:

“Madra Monday will take place this October Bank Holiday Monday at Savour Kilkenny. This fun-filled day of dog-friendly activities provides a pawfect opportunity to get out and have a ball with your precious four-legged family members”

There will also be a puppy playground to try out some agility jumps before fuelling up at the free pick ‘n’ mix, or grab their favourite dog treats in the Leader Natural Dog Nutrition pop-up shop. They can take part in the dog food taste test, enjoy puppy playdates, and even get a pet portrait from an onsite pet photographer.

savourkilkenny.com

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media