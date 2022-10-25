Kilkenny chosen to pilot new legislation on pub and nightclub opening hours

Kilkenny has been announced as one of nine pilot cities and towns set to trial new legislation that will see operating hours of pubs and nightclubs extended.

Under the new legislation, pubs will be permitted to open from 10.30am to 12.30am, seven days a week, and nightclubs will not have to close until 6am.

The changes are expected to be enacted next year if the legislation is passed by the Oireachtas.

The announcement has been welcomed with cautious optimism by the Chairman of the Kilkenny Vintners, Anthony Morrison, who believes that ‘the devil will be in the detail’.

“Tourists on holiday in Kilkenny will soon be able to wander into a pub at 10.30am and get a pint which they couldn’t do before and little things like that are welcome,” he noted.

“At the end of the day, the service industry still needs additional support and reassurances from the Government and this new legislation, while welcome, shouldn’t distract from that.”

Local councillor Maria Dollard has also welcomed the proposed legislation, stating that it ‘will finally bring Ireland out of the dark ages and revitalise the nightlife of our cities and towns’.

The Government has also agreed to provide additional supports to help businesses and communities adjust to licensing law changes.

There is also a new fund of up to €2million in sound-proofing grants for late night venues.

Opening hours for late bars will remain at 2.30am.