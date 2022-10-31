Your favourite childhood Hallowe'en movies - and number one is no surprise!

Have fun and stay safe
In recent years, Hallowe'en has become more about terrifying movies, 'sexy' costumes and spooky cocktails, but think back for a minute to the more innocent days of bobbing for apples, garden firework displays, and bin liner costumes.
DID Electrical surveyed 2,000 Irish adults to uncover what spooky movies from their childhoods the nation is planning to watch, and what treats they'll be stealing from the trick or treat bags once the kids go to bed.
Ireland’s favourite childhood Halloween movies:
1. Hocus Pocus (29.9%)
2. Ghostbusters (21.4%)
3. Addams Family (13.4%)
4. Casper (11.9%)
5. Nightmare Before Christmas (9%)
6. Halloweentown (7.4%)
7. The Witches (7%)
Ireland’s favourite childhood Halloween treats:
1. Milk Teeth
2. Penguin bars
3. Swizzel’s Drumstick Lollies
4. Wagon Wheels
5. Barratt’s Candy Sticks
6. Swizzel’s Double Lollies
7. Parma Violets
