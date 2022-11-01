Search

01 Nov 2022

Butler Gallery’s inaugural Craft Fair in Kilkenny this weekend

Butler Gallery’s inaugural Craft Fair in Kilkenny this weekend

Recent work from Jerpoint Glass

Reporter:

Mary Cody

01 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

Shoppers in Kilkenny are reminded that they have a unique opportunity this weekend to visit Butler Gallery’s first ever Craft Fair and support local designers, makers and jobs in the region.

The inaugural Craft Fair opens this Friday, November 4, from 10am to 7pm and continues on Saturday 5th from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday, November 6 from 11am to 5pm.

Work from a host of local Designers and Makers will be for sale, offering locals and visitors to the region a fantastic opportunity to invest in hand-made Irish gifts. The inaugural Craft Fair includes an unrivalled selection of ceramics, jewellery and glass as well as textiles, wood, metals and precious metals as well as paper and mixed media.

Rebecca Reynolds, Development Director, Butler Gallery, said: “Shoppers will recognise many of the makers exhibiting and discover lots of makers that might be new to them. It’s a great opportunity to support local South East businesses and pick up some unique and quality Irish made gifts ahead of the rush this Christmas.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media